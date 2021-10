According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, a body was spotted floating in the Niagara River near Unity Island just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police recovered a body from the Niagara River Sunday morning.

The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team was called to the scene to help recover the body. The deceased individual was later identified as a female.