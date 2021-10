Detectives say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times Friday night and pronounced dead at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night on the city's East Side.

Police were called to the first block of Oberlin Avenue near Sycamore Street just before 7:15 p.m.

Detectives say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. It's believed the shooting was targeted in nature.