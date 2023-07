Nahgeed Fernandez is a Hispanic female approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old teenager.

BPD said 17-year-old Nahgeed Fernandez, AKA "Nym" is a Hispanic female approximately 5 feet 10 inches, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she is wearing and police said she could possibly be in the Southcrest area of Cheektowaga, NY.

Anyone with information with regards to her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.