Kente Q. Bell sentenced to prison for shooting at officers during chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who was found guilty of trying to kill police officers during a pursuit will face time in prison.

Kente Q. Bell, 29, was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County court to 18 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision.

Bell had pleaded guilty to three counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felonies) and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon of Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony) in April.

Investigators say Buffalo Police officers were on routine patrol on March 29, 2022, when they saw Bell driving a vehicle with tinted windows on W. Ferry Street near Niagara Street. Officers approached Bell's vehicle, which was parked in Broderick Park. Bell drove off after police discovered he was driving with a suspended registration.

Officers chased Bell as he drove at a high rate of speed up Niagara Street into Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood. A female passenger jumped out of the vehicle on Military Road near Glor Street. She was detained by police.

Bell continued to evade police by driving onto the Scajaquada Expressway and Kensington Expressway before exiting onto Bailey Avenue, driving around police vehicles that were trying to stop him.

Police say Bell fired gunshots at officers, hitting one officer in the arm. He continued firing at officers, even after he crashed on East Ferry Street near Fillmore.

Officers returned fire and Bell was injured in the shootout. He was taken to ECMC where he was treated for his injuries.

Buffalo Police released body cam footage of the incident.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office investigated the police-involved shooting and found the officers were justified in firing their weapons.