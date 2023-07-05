2 juveniles from Buffalo accused of causing damage to Florida golf course

It's estimated that there was $33,000 in damage to the property.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two juveniles from Buffalo are facing charges in Florida accused of destroying public property during a recent visit.

Detectives from the Lee County Sheriff's Office say they were notified of a theft and criminal mischief that occurred in June at the Boca Grande Golf Course.

The golf course is currently under repair and several construction vehicles were moved.

Investigators say two suspects allegedly entered the property and moved the construction vehicles throughout the property, damaging the course and storage sheds. There were also bicycle tracks through the bunkers and near the equipment.

Police used surveillance video from a nearby business of two people renting bicycles the day before the incident. Witnesses also told police they saw the two juveniles using the equipment.

"We welcome everyone to come and enjoy Lee County. But, here we welcomed a family from New York, who came to Boca Grande and committed felony criminal mischief and destroyed property," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "We do not tolerate that behavior, and I am proud of the immediate work of my detectives who went out looking for the suspects responsible for the damage. I hope the suspects enjoy their extended vacation in jail," said Lee County Sheriff Carmen Marceno.

The two juveniles were arrested in Charlotte County and are facing charges of grand theft and criminal mischief.