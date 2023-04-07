Local children raise money for Grace Guest House

A group of young girls decided to host a July 4 fundraiser featuring bracelets they made themselves.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A group of young people are showing us once again why Buffalo is called the city of good neighbors.

They sold them during the Lancaster Independence Day Parade on Monday.

They are donating half of the funds raised to the Grace Guest House.

"We're selling bracelets 1 for $5, 2 for $10, 3 for $12. They're very colorful we have red, white and blue ones, full rainbow some very colorful ones too," said Chloe Celej, one of the organizers of the fundraiser.

The Grace Guest House is health-care hospitality house in Western New York that gives patients and their families somewhere to stay while in town for medical treatment.