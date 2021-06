Detectives say a 33-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times Sunday night. He's currently in critical condition at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night.

Buffalo Police were called to the first block of Girard Place just before 10:30 p.m.

Detectives say the 33-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was then taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he's currently listed in critical condition.