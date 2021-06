Officers were called to 5th and Main Streets for a report of a shooting around 1:30pm Saturday.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two people were hurt following a report of a shooting Saturday afternoon in Dunkirk.

Officers were called to 5th and Main Streets for a report of a shooting around 1:30pm.

Investigators say two victims left the scene before officers arrived. Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.