Buffalo Police holding community day event Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department's D-District is holding a community day event Thursday in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.
The event is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Village Charter School located at 665 Hertel Avenue. There will be music, food, informational tables, Buffalo Police units and much more.
Can't make it to the event? The Buffalo Police Department's B-District will be holding a similar event Friday at the JFK Recreation Center. For more information about this event, click here.