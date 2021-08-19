Buffalo Police holding community day event Thursday

The event is happening Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Village Charter School located at 665 Hertel Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department's D-District is holding a community day event Thursday in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

The event is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Village Charter School located at 665 Hertel Avenue. There will be music, food, informational tables, Buffalo Police units and much more.