Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — You have a few more days to prepare yourself: The Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt is making its return.

Eight police departments across the Western New York area are teaming up and asking for your help getting all their ducks in a row. The ducks are hidden everywhere from the Town of Tonawanda all the way to Orchard Park.

All you have to do is take a picture of the duck when you see it, then submit the photo on the Cheektowaga Police Department website for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch.

The Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt starts on Monday.

STARTING AUGUST 16TH ...... CLICK LINK TO SUBMIT PHOTO'S OF THE LUCKY DUCKS!! https://cpdny.org/Ducks

Posted by Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

    

