BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing child.

Jaylynn Alvord, 12, is said to have run away overnight, according to the police. She is a student at the Batavia Central School District who was last seen around Liberty Street.

Jaylynn does not have a cellphone with her.