Missing: Buffalo Police asking for help in locating teenaged girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help in locating a teenaged girl from the Babcock area who has not returned to her home.
Police described Zariah Aquino as a 15-year-old Black girl who has light brown skin, black hair, and a nose ring. She is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.
Police say she was last seen wearing pink sneakers and a black coat. She was last seen on April 4 and is thought to be a runaway, according to police.
If you've seen Zariah or have information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Buffalo Police Department.