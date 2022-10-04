Missing: Buffalo Police asking for help in locating teenaged girl

Police described Zariah Aquino as a 15-year-old Black girl who has light brown skin, black hair, and a nose ring. She was last seen on April 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help in locating a teenaged girl from the Babcock area who has not returned to her home.

Police described Zariah Aquino as a 15-year-old Black girl who has light brown skin, black hair, and a nose ring. She is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing pink sneakers and a black coat. She was last seen on April 4 and is thought to be a runaway, according to police.