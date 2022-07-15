Buffalo Police asking for help locating missing teen

According to a missing child alert, 16-year-old Dinell Jackson-Downey may be in need of medical attention.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have issued an alert for a missing teenager in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.

16-year-old Dinell Jackson-Downey was last seen early Friday morning, around 12:15 a.m. on Deshler Street, near the intersection of Broadway and Bailey.

According to Buffalo Police, Jackson-Downey is autistic, and may be in need of medical attention. He also goes by the name Donte.

Dinell is six feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. According to the alert, he was last seen wearing a red and pink t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.