Erie County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating missing woman

Deputies say Lindsey Wozniak, 31, has been missing since March and was last seen in the City of Buffalo.
Credit: Erie County Sheriff's Office

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from Clarence.

Deputies say Lindsey Wozniak, 31, has been missing since March and was last seen in the City of Buffalo.

Wozniak is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Wozniak has a nose piercing, a tattoo on her left shoulder and her left forearm. The tattoo on her forearm reportedly reads the word "faith."

Anyone with information about Wozniak's whereabouts is asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office by calling (716) 858-2903.

