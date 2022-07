Julian Johnson, 17, was last seen Tuesday, July 5 around 2 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Julian Johnson, 17, was last seen Tuesday, July 5 around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Linwood Avenue. Johnson is about 5 foot 9 inches and 195 lbs.