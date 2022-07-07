Missing person: Batavia Police looking for man last seen in Buffalo

Tyler Gulisano was last seen on Wednesday leaving the Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Tyler Gulisano was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday leaving the Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo.

Police say Gulisano called a family member from the Seneca Texas Red Hot's business Buffalo around 12:45 p.m. He is believed to be in an altered mental state and there is concern for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PO Josh Girvin or the on-duty supervisor at the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 immediately.