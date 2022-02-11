5 injured in Buffalo car crash involving ambulance

According to Buffalo Police, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five people were injured Friday morning following a crash involving an ambulance in the City of Buffalo.

According to Buffalo Police, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

A Buffalo spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that three people were in the ambulance at the time of the crash, including one patient. Two people were in the other vehicle.

All five people were taken to ECMC to be treated. Their current status is unknown.