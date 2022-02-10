Man rescued after falling through the Erie Canal ice in the City of Tonawanda

Police say the man was cutting across the canal from Tonawanda to North Tonawanda when he fell through.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Fire crews were called out to the Erie Canal Wednesday night to rescue a man who had fallen through the ice.

Police say the man was cutting across the canal from Tonawanda to North Tonawanda along East Niagara St. in the city. A resident living nearby heard someone shouting for help around 10:30 p.m. and called 911.

When rescue personnel arrived, the man was in the middle of canal with only his upper body visible. Crew members used 'dry suits' and crawled out to him, secured him with a rescue loop and pulled him out of the water onto a sled.