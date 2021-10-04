Buffalo Philharmonic latest to require full vaccination for patrons

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be accepted for those over the age of 12.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Aligning with others such as Shea's and the Buffalo Bills, the Buffalo Philharmonic will now require full vaccination against COVID-19 for patrons attending all orchestra performances.

The BPO says proof of a negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted for anyone over the age of 12. The masking policy remains in effect for all staff, volunteers, performers and audiences throughout the duration of every performance. If you arrive without one, one will be provided to you at no cost. These protocols are in effect through October 30 and could be extended if community transmission levels remain high.

Acceptable documentation includes an immunization card showing at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single does of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The performance date must be at least two weeks out for the date of your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or from your single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Children age 12 and under must now show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, either a PCR Test taken within 72 hours of a performance start time or an antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time. No other test results will be accepted.