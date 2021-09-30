Canisius College will start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend sporting events

Starting on Monday, proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required.

On Thursday, Canisius College announced they will be requiring fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attending sporting events.

Starting on Monday, proof of having received at least one dose of the vaccine will be required by anyone 12 and up to attend all home sporting events. This includes ones on campus, at the ECC Burt Flickinger Center pool, at LECOM HarborCenter and at KeyBank Center, according to the announcement.

A physical vaccination card, a New York State Excelsior Pass, the CLEAR Digital Vaccine Card, a Canadian Vaccination Receipt or a digital vaccine verification card issued by other states will all be accepted as proof of vaccination.

A photo of vaccine cards will not be accepted.

Starting on Oct. 29, all spectators will need show proof of being fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated two week after receiving the second shot of a two-dose series, or two weeks after a the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Vaccinated fans will no longer have to wear masks at outdoor games at the Demske Sports Complex when social distancing can be maintained. Masks will still need to be worn at all times while at events inside the Koessler Athletic Center.