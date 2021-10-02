Erie County partnering with Buffalo Public Schools to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19

Erie County is working with the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo to target neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an effort to get more parents, students and community members vaccinated against COVID-19, Erie County is partnering with the Buffalo Public School District.

Erie County is working with the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo to target neighborhoods with low vaccination rates. This will be done through a community-based approach by creating "culturally specific wellness events with vaccine clinics," and conducting extensive outreach ahead of these events.

One such event will be happening on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Lafayette High School located at 370 Lafayette Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

The W.O.W. (Wellness Our Way) event is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend. In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, various activities will be provided by the school and community partners. Some activities include healthy food taste testing, a DJ and dance, sports, mental health peer counselors and play-based learning.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Find the ECDOH COVID-19 vaccine team tomorrow, 10/2 at:

Wellness Our Way (WOW): Lafayette High School/School #45- 10am-1pm

Erie County Fall Fest 2021 at Como Lake Park, Lancaster- 10am-2pm

Community Center Reopening Celebration, Ferry Grider Homes- 1-3pmhttps://t.co/PdaDn17RrA pic.twitter.com/b4aeCkxru0 — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) October 1, 2021