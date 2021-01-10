UB vaccine requirements for football and basketball games go into effect Friday

Proof of having received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to attend football and basketball games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reminder that University of Buffalo's new rule takes effect today. The rules require that people have a COVID-19 vaccine to attend Bulls football and basketball games.

The vaccination requirement also includes events at Slee Hall, Center for the Arts and Alumni Arena.

A vaccination card, photo of vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card will be accepted. You should also be prepared to show photo ID.

Maks will no longer be required when people are outdoors in the stadium. Inside the stadium concourse and club-level suites, masks will still be required.

Face coverings will be required at all times during events inside Alumni Arena, Center for the Arts and Slee Hall. Children under 12 who are not vaccinated will still be admitted to UB events, but must be masked at all times.