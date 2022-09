The accident happened Sunday afternoon at Grider Street and Northland Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to police accident investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Grider Street and making a left onto Northland Avenue. That's when it was hit by a motorcycle.

The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the vehicle was not hurt.