Buffalo man sentenced to five years in prison for his role in Black Rock shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison and four years post-release supervision for a shooting in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood in January 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Abdulla "Dooley" Abdalla, 24, was involved in a dispute with the victim over a woman on January 19, 2021. Prosecutors say the victim saw Abdalla reach for an object as he made threatening statements. The victim believed he was reaching for a gun and drove off.

Prosecutors say Abdalla had an illegal gun and intentionally fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle. The victim was not injured, but the car was damaged in the shooting.

Buffalo Police investigators recovered one bullet and bullet fragments from the victim’s car as well as six fired cartridge cases from the sidewalk and the curb on Howell Street, according to District Attorney John Flynn.