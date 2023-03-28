Buffalo Police investigating Monday night Schreck Avenue shooting

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the shooting that took place around 11 p.m. Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital following a shooting on Schreck Avenue.

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the shooting that took place around 11 p.m. Monday in the first block of Schreck Avenue.

According to detectives, a 45-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while standing outside.

The man was taken to ECMC in an ambulance and he is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.