Buffalo Police investigating Monday night Schreck Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital following a shooting on Schreck Avenue.
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the shooting that took place around 11 p.m. Monday in the first block of Schreck Avenue.
According to detectives, a 45-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while standing outside.
The man was taken to ECMC in an ambulance and he is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.