Gunman sentenced for killing elderly man and shooting at Buffalo Police

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 28-year-old Nakeem D. Haynes could spend the rest of his life behind bars and justice was done.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says justice was done Monday after a State Supreme Court Justice sentenced 28-year-old Nakeem Haynes to spend the next 30 years to life in prison for killing a man and then shooting at police.

Haynes pleaded guilty to killing 63 year old Atlas Johnson last year outside the Laundromat near Broadway and Sears Street in Buffalo, where Johnson worked. Haynes also pleaded guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The DA says Buffalo Police officers were on routine patrol when the homicide occurred. Haynes, attempting to get away, rolled across the hood of their squad car, shooting through the windshield and striking one of the officer's holsters. Police released dramatic body camera video recorded as officers chased Haynes. He was later shot by officers who arrested him on Playter Street.