Buffalo man sentenced for two separate shootings

A Buffalo man has been sentenced for two shooting on the city's East Side.

In June, Demetrius Crosby, 24, pleaded guilty to felony charges of two counts criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count assault in the second degree. He was sentenced on Thursday to 11 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

Crosby committed two shootings in June of 2020 with an illegal gun. One took place at Woodlawn Avenue and the other near Norfolk and Kensington avenues.