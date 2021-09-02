Buffalo man sentenced for two separate shootings

A Buffalo man has been sentenced for two shooting on the city's East Side.
In June, Demetrius Crosby, 24, pleaded guilty to felony charges of two counts criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count assault in the second degree. He was sentenced on Thursday to 11 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
Crosby committed two shootings in June of 2020 with an illegal gun. One took place at Woodlawn Avenue and the other near Norfolk and Kensington avenues.
One person was injured at the latter shooting. He was shot in the leg and recovered.