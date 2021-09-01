Batavia woman arrested, charged with COVID relief fraud

Danielle Tooley, 36, allegedly took part in a scheme to use others personal information to get unemployment benefits, which resulted in unlawfully taking $99,000.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Batavia woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly illegally collecting unemployment benefits from the COVID-19 relief programs.

Danielle Tooley, 36, has been charged with wire fraud and theft of government funds. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi alleges Tooley participated in a scheme to use personal information of others to collect unemployment benefits. The fraud is said to have taken place between July and December of 2020.

Police became aware of the scheme when Tooley's car was searched after she was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance. In the search, six New York State unemployment benefit cards were discovered.

Further investigation revealed fraud associated with the bank records of those cards and footage confirming Tooley consistently withdrew money from the cards.

In total, $99,141.39 was lost in the scheme.