Buffalo man sentenced to over 3 years in prison for defrauding TJ Maxx of over $150,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 29 months in prison for taking over $150,000 from TJ Maxx Companies, Inc.

Raymond Stover, 36, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud was ordered to pay restitution totaling $169,330.03 to the company for money taken and over $19,000 spent investigating the defendant.

Stover participated in a multi-state scheme to return stolen items to the store without a receipt for gift cards and then sell the cards to people and pawn shops for cash. Stover used documents in his name as well as aliases.

In one instance at a Marshall's store in Niagara Falls, stole four shirts and went to a Williamsville store later that day to exchange them for gift cards for a total of $157.08.