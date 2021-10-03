Police: Knife-wielding man fatally shot by Rochester officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say a man has been shot and killed by police in Rochester after threatening officers with a knife.
Capt. Mark Mura of the Rochester Police Department tells the Democrat and Chronicle that the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday near the Open Door Mission, a homeless shelter.
Mura says the man grabbed a large knife from inside the mission, left the building and was threatening to harm himself and others. Mura says one officer fired at least one round, striking the man.
Police said the man, whose name was not released, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Mura said he did not believe that the man was staying at the shelter.