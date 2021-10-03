Police: Knife-wielding man fatally shot by Rochester officer

Capt. Mark Mura of the Rochester Police Department says that the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday near the Open Door Mission, a homeless shelter.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say a man has been shot and killed by police in Rochester after threatening officers with a knife.

Capt. Mark Mura of the Rochester Police Department tells the Democrat and Chronicle that the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday near the Open Door Mission, a homeless shelter.

Mura says the man grabbed a large knife from inside the mission, left the building and was threatening to harm himself and others. Mura says one officer fired at least one round, striking the man.