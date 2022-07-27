2 Buffalo men indicted for shooting outside Pearl Street restaurant

Dalton Edge and Kyle Mickens, both 24, were arraigned for allegedly shooting two people back in May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo men allegedly involved in a downtown Buffalo shooting in May have been indicted.

Dalton Edge, Jr., and Kyle Mickens, both 24 years old, were arraigned on Monday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. They face the following charges:

One count of attempted murder in the second degree (class “B” violent felony)

Two counts of assault in the first degree (class “B” violent felonies)

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony)

Prosecutors allege that on Saturday, May 21, Edge and Mickens worked together with the intent to cause the death of another person. Prosecutors say they fired multiple shots with illegal guns from a moving vehicle in front of Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant around 2 a.m.

One person was shot in the leg while she was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car. The 25-year-old was taken to ECMC for her injuries.

A second victim was shot in the hip on the opposite side of the street. The 23-year-old man was taken to ECMC to treat his injuries.

The two defendants are scheduled to return to court Monday, Sept. 12. They are both being held without bail.