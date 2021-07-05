Buffalo remembers 3-year-old killed last July

Shaquelle Walker Jr. was shot to death while at a cookout with family. Three others were also shot but they had non-life-threatening injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been one year since the death of 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., who was killed in a shooting at Ferry Grider Apartments.

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends gathered to celebrate his life with the community. The goal of the event was to let Shaquelle's family know that their little boy would not be forgotten.

Shaquille was shot to death on July 5, 2021.

Two people were charged in connection with his death in September: 22-year-old Dequan Richardson and 25-year-old Jonay Robinson.

Shaquelle's mother previously told 2 On Your Side that the two people who allegedly killed her son ruined her life. She said Shaquelle was a big brother and loved to say "because one thing about it."

Now the community in that area held "It's a Family Affair" to remember the 3-year-old, while also creating more unity with everyone.

The event was held over at those Ferry Grider Apartments.

Organizers say building a strong community is the only way to stop the violence.

Buffalo Police officers were also in attendance to try and build more trust with not only adults but the children who live there.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown hopes the event sent another important message as well.

"This event sends a message that this should never ever happen again, that we should not be losing our children, 3-year-old babies to gun violence. This even sends a powerful message of community coming together, community not forgetting, community remembering this precious baby and saying enough is enough. We don't want gun violence in our community," Brown said.

Added Linda Henderson, one of the organizers of the event: "It accomplishes the goal that we set out to do and to let people know the most important thing is that everyone wants to be loves, everyone wants to be loves seen and everyone wants to be heard."