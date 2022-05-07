Buffalo man dies in wrong-way crash on Thruway

New York State Police identified the wrong-way driver as Benjamin S. Wence, 44, of Buffalo. His vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer early Saturday.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the New York State Thruway in the Town of Evans.

New York State Police identified the wrong-way driver as Benjamin S. Wence, 44, of Buffalo. His vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer some time past 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old man from Phelps, New York, had a minor injury.

State Police say they received reports of a wrong-way driver at 1:27 a.m. Later, state troopers spotted the vehicle in Hamburg, traveling west in the eastbound lane.

Troopers followed the vehicle "with emergency lights activated while traveling behind it in the eastbound lane," but the driver did not stop, according to state police. Eventually, troopers in pursuit crossed back into the westbound lanes and continued to follow Wence's vehicle.

In the Town of Evans, Wence's vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.

An investigation is ongoing, and state police notified the Attorney General's office.