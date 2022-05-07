1 person dies after medical emergency, car crash in Batavia

Fire department and Mercy EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene on West Main Street.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man died Saturday in Batavia after he suffered a medical emergency while driving and lost control of his vehicle.

The Batavia Police Department says fire department officials were dispatched at 3:48 p.m. to the scene of the crash, near 390 West Main Street. There, they found a Dodge pickup truck that had crossed all lanes, left the roadway, struck a fence, then came to rest in a ditch.

Fire department and Mercy EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, according to Batavia Police. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.