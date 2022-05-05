Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing fatal South Buffalo crash

Justice Coniglio, 31, was speeding and under the influence when his vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, killing a Pennsylvania man.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man could be staring at up to 25 years behind bars after admitting he caused an accident that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania man.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 31-year-old Justice Coniglio was driving at a high-rate of speed while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine when he rear ended another vehicle at the intersection of Clinton and Babcock last December.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended, 47-year-old James Boyd, died at the scene. The force of the collision caused Boyd's vehicle to rear-end a second vehicle. That driver suffered minor injuries.

Coniglio pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide. He will remain held without bail until Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentences him in September.