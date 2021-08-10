Buffalo man indicted for animal cruelty after allegedly hitting, throwing puppy

Navier Rodriguez, 22, was arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was indicted Monday for allegedly hitting a 5-month-old puppy and throwing the animal to the ground multiple times.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says the incident happened on April 7 just before 11 a.m., on Porter Avenue near Front Park in Buffalo. It's alleged that several witnesses saw the incident.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, the puppy suffered extensive injuries to its mouth, including cuts and broken teeth. The puppy was treated at the Erie County SPCA for its injuries, and is now in the care of a foster family.

Rodriguez was released on his own recognizance, and the judge has placed an order preventing him from owning any pets. If convicted of all charges, Rodriguez faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.