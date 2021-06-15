Niagara Falls woman charged after allegedly throwing caged dog into pool

When the officer arrived on scene, two witnesses told the officer they saw their neighbor put a dog in a cage and then throw the cage into a pool.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly throwing a dog into a pool.

Niagara Falls Police were called to a home on 24th Street on June 13 for a mental health check. When the officer arrived on scene, two witnesses told the officer they saw their neighbor put a dog in a cage and then throw the cage into a pool.

One of the witnesses ran to the pool to pull the dog out of the water. According to the police report, thee witness said they yelled at the woman, asking her what she was doing, and she allegedly told them to mind their own business.

The officer reported that the dog was soaking wet when he arrived.