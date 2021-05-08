Depew man accused of beating his cat to death with a baseball bat

An Erie County Grand Jury has indicted Boyd Baker, 52, charging him with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Depew man is free on his own recognizance after being arraigned on a felony charge of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Boyd Baker, 52, is accused of beating his cat to death with a baseball bat in February. The Erie County District Attorney's office said the incident allegedly took place in Baker's driveway. Police were called to his Penora St. home after getting a 911 call from a neighbor.

Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio issued an order prohibiting him from owning any animals.

Erie County DA John Flynn thanked the Depew Police, and Bill Heine, an investigator with the SPCA Serving Erie County, for their work in the investigation.