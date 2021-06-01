Man charged with animal cruelty after dog dies from heat exhaustion

The dog was left inside a car on Goat Island at Niagara Falls State Park on Memorial Day.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Ohio man has been charged with felony animal cruelty after a dog was left inside a car on Goat Island and died.

New York State Park Police responded to an animal welfare check at Lot #2 on Goat Island at the Niagara Falls State Park around 1 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Police say the officer saw a black Jaguar with several people standing around the car. They say all the windows were up except for the sunroof which was cracked open a bit. The dog appeared to be in distress.

With assistance from Niagara Falls Police Animal Control, they were able to get the dog out of the car. The dog died while being taken to the SPCA.