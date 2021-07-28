x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Buffalo man gets 35 years to life for 2018 fatal shooting

James Robbs, Jr., 38, was handed down that sentence Wednesday morning by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns.
Credit: H_Ko - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces more than three decades behind bars for killing another man inside an East Ferry auto repair shop in 2018.

State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns sentenced 38-year-old James J. Robbs, Jr. Wednesday morning to 35 years to life. Last month a jury convicted Robbs of murder and weapons possession in the death of 32-year-old Michael Jenkins.

Robbs intentionally shot Jenkins multiple times the afternoon of September 1, 2018 inside the business located on East Ferry Street near Ernst Ave.

Related Articles