Buffalo man gets 35 years to life for 2018 fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces more than three decades behind bars for killing another man inside an East Ferry auto repair shop in 2018.
State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns sentenced 38-year-old James J. Robbs, Jr. Wednesday morning to 35 years to life. Last month a jury convicted Robbs of murder and weapons possession in the death of 32-year-old Michael Jenkins.
Robbs intentionally shot Jenkins multiple times the afternoon of September 1, 2018 inside the business located on East Ferry Street near Ernst Ave.