Buffalo man gets 35 years to life for 2018 fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces more than three decades behind bars for killing another man inside an East Ferry auto repair shop in 2018.

State Supreme Court Judge Christopher Burns sentenced 38-year-old James J. Robbs, Jr. Wednesday morning to 35 years to life. Last month a jury convicted Robbs of murder and weapons possession in the death of 32-year-old Michael Jenkins.