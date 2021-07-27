Jamestown man pleads guilty to fatal 2017 stabbing

Tavion Turner, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Jamestown man pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing someone back in November 2017.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Tavion Turner stabbed Dyllan Ownbey, 22, in the upper chest on November 28, 2017. The stabbing happened on Willard Street in Jamestown.

Ownbey was taken to UPMC Chautauqua where he later died.

Turner pleaded guilty before Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B violent felony.

Turner will return to court for sentencing on September 22. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.