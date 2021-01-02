Buffalo man gets 10 years behind bars for trying to kill woman using samurai sword

Following his prison term, 61-year-old Benjamin Frost will then serve five years post-release supervision.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend a decade behind bars for trying to kill a woman using a samurai sword.

Benjamin Frost, 61, was sentenced virtually Monday before State Supreme Court Judge William Boller. Judge Boller also ordered Frost to serve five years post-release supervision once he is out of prison.

Frost pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge on November 24, 2020. He admitted attacking the victim with the sword inside the Kenfield Homes on Edison Avenue in Buffalo the night of March 27, 2019.