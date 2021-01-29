Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder in 2019

Daniel Cain will spend 20 years in prison after stabbing another man and then injuring himself.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man from Buffalo has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after stabbing another man with a knife during an fight where he also caused self-inflicted injuries.

Daniel C. Cain will spend 20 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervision, a judge ruled Thursday in Erie County Court. In a one week trial, following five hours of deliberation, the jury found Cain guilty of one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree.

His sentence is determinate, meaning he won't be eligible for parole or to have his sentence shortened.

The incident happened on March 9, 2019 around 12:40 a.m. at Cain's residence, according to the District Attorney's office. The victim and Cain became involved in a verbal fight, the victim briefly left to call a ride, but when he stepped back inside to talk to Cain again, he was met with a knife.

The District Attorney's office says that the victim was stabbed in the chest, then attempted to run, but was then stabbed again in the head, back and right arm.

After that, Cain hurt himself with the knife, causing injuries to his neck and chest.

Cain, along with one of two witnesses of the crime, individually called 9-1-1.

The victim survived but only after an emergency heart surgery at ECMC. The victim has needed additional surgeries as well.