Grand Island man sentenced for attempted arson that forced evacuation of apartment building

Robert Shoemaker admitted to setting a fire in his Ransom Road apartment the night of January 31, 2019.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Grand Island man will spend the next three and a half years behind bars for setting a fire that forced 11 residents of his building out into the cold.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Robert Shoemaker, 35, will also serve two and a half years post-release supervision for the fire back that took place around 10 p.m. the night of January 31, 2019.

Shoemaker admitted causing the blaze in his Ransom Road apartment by using a lighter to ignite some clothing. The fire was largely contained to his apartment and a hallway. Damage at the time was set at approximately $100,000.

Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes virtually sentenced him Thursday on a felony charge of attempted arson.

As part of his sentence, Judge Barnes issued an order of protection stating that the defendant must stay away from the Ransom Road apartment building.

