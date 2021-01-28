Lancaster man sentenced to 6 months in jail for 2017 home burglary

On December 5, 2017, a Newell Avenue resident came home to find a kitchen window broken into. Blood evidence linked a 53-year-old man to the crime.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Lancaster man will serve six months in jail after DNA analysis linked him to a 2017 home burglary where cash was stolen, a judge has ruled.

Kyle G. Mitchell, 53, was sentenced on Wednesday in Erie County Court to serve the jail sentence, plus five years of supervision after his release, for attempted burglary in the second degree, which is a class D felony in New York.

This past November, Mitchell pled guilty to the crime just shy of three years from the date it happened.

The District Attorney's office says that on December 5, 2017 around 11:20 p.m. a Lancaster resident came home to their house on Newell Avenue to find their kitchen window was broken.