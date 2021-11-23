Buffalo man facing 16 years for shooting at Buffalo Police officers with illegal gun

No officers were injured in the incident which happened in April, 2019 on Courtland Ave. in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend 16 years behind bars for shooting at Buffalo Police officers while he was armed with an illegal gun.

Robert McBride, 26, was sentenced Tuesday morning by State Supreme Court Judge Paul Wojtaszek. McBride pleaded guilty last month to one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, both violent felonies.

Buffalo Police were on routine patrol in the early morning hours of April 4, 2019 in the area of Lang and Newburgh Avenues when they were approached by resident who told the officers he heard a gunshot after witnessing someone trying to break in his daughter's vehicle.

Shortly after, officers spotted a man who fit the description provided by the resident nearby on Courtland Ave. The Erie County District Attorney's office says McBride first pointed at the gun at the officers and ran off before firing multiple shots in the direction of the officers. None of the officers were injured.