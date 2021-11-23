38-year-old Depew man accused of murdering his ex-wife

Sayed Nasir was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Depew man was arraigned Monday evening for allegedly killing his ex-wife after breaking into her house.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Nov. 20 around 4:30 p.m. Sayed Nasir allegedly violated a no-contact order of protection and unlawfully entered his ex-wife's house on North Creek Drive in Depew. It's also alleged that after breaking into the house Nasir stabbed his wife multiple times, causing the death of 33-year-old Nazeefa D. Tahir.

Nasir was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

Nasir is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 26 for a felony hearing. If convicted, Nasir faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

The District Attorney's Office also notes that Nasir was arraigned for allegedly violating probation Monday. Nasir is accused of violating a five year no-contact order of protection on behalf of Tahir for a previous conviction related to domestic violence.

In the evening on May 8, police were called to the same residence on North Creek Drive for a domestic incident. The District Attorney's Office says Nasir admitted to breaking into the house, and during an argument with Tahir, he engaged in physical contact.

Following this incident, Nasir pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in the second degree, and was sentenced to three years probation. He was also ordered to participated in a 26-week domestic violence program, and a no-contact order of protection was issued for the victim until Oct. 2026.