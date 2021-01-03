Florida man indicted for allegedly raping 2 children in Buffalo in April 2017

Rafael Rodriguez of Jacksonville is being held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Florida man is behind bars in Buffalo accused of raping two children under the age of 13 almost four years ago.

Rafael Rodriguez, 51, of Jacksonville, was arraigned last week before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on an indictment charging him with two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child and two counts of Rape in the First Degree.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place at a home in Buffalo in April, 2017. After being indicted by an Erie County Grand Jury, a warrant was issued for his arrest last October. Later that month, he was located in Florida where he refused to waive extradition. The Erie County District Attorney's office secured a warrant for his arrest from the governor's office and Rodriguez was brought to Buffalo.