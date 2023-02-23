Buffalo man accused of fatally shooting man, firing into patrol car pleads guilty to multiple charges

Nakeem D. Haynes, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and a weapons charge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting on the city's East Side last June.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Nakeem D. Haynes, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens.

Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors say on Friday, June 17, Haynes shot and killed Atlas Johnson, 63, in the area of Broadway and Sears Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police officers were on routine patrol when the homicide occurred, and BPD says Haynes intentionally fired a shot into the windshield of a patrol vehicle. The bullet hit an officer's gun holster. Prosecutors say Haynes continued to shoot at officers as they chased after him on foot.

Officers shot Haynes and detained him on Playter Street. He was treated at Erie County Medical Center.

Haynes faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Monday, March 27.