Buffalo man arraigned on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at police officers

Nakeem D. Haynes, 27, was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the first degree (class "A-I" felony) and other charges may be filed later.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man, who allegedly shot at police officers through the windshield of their patrol vehicle after the suspect allegedly shot and killed another man just prior, was arraigned in court.

On Friday, Nakeem D. Haynes, 27, was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the first degree (class "A-I" felony).

Prosecutors allege that on June 17 around 7:15 p.m. Haynes shot a killed a 63-year-old man. A pursuit by police followed and Haynes is accused of firing a single shot through the windshield of the patrol vehicle. That shot struck one of the officer's gun holster.

It is further alleged that Haynes shot at the officers who were chasing him on foot as he attempted to flee through various yards.

Officers detained Haynes after allegedly shooting him on Playter Street. Officers provided first aid until the defendant was transported to ECMC where he remains hospitalized with various injuries. Haynes was arraigned in the hospital.

Body camera video from the incident was released last Thursday.

Additional charges may be filed while the homicide and the officer-involved shooting are under investigation.

Haynes is scheduled for another hearing on Wednesday, June 29 for a felony hearing. He remains held without bail.